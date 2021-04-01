Italy reports 501 coronavirus deaths on Thursday, 23,649 new cases

FILE PHOTO: People wearing protective masks walk past closed shops as COVID-19 restrictions in the Lazio region are slightly relaxed, in Rome, Italy March 30, 2021. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

MILAN (Reuters) - Italy reported 501 coronavirus-related deaths on Thursday against 467 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections decreased to 23,649 from 23,904.

Some 356,085 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 351,221, the health ministry said.

Italy has registered 109,847 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the seventh-highest in the world. The country has reported 3.6 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 28,949 on Thursday, down from 29,180 a day earlier.

There were 244 new admissions to intensive care units, down from 283 on Wednesday. The total number of intensive care patients were down to 3,681 from a previous 3,710.