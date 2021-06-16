Italy reports 52 coronavirus deaths on Wednesday, 1,400 new cases

MILAN, June 16 (Reuters) - Italy reported 52 coronavirus-related deaths on Wednesday against 63 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 1,400 from 1,255.

Italy has registered 127,153 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the eight-highest in the world. The country has reported 4.25 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 3,064 on Wednesday, down from 3,333 a day earlier.

There were 9 new admissions to intensive care units, down from 26 on Tuesday. The total number of intensive care patients fell to 471 from a previous 504.

Some 203,173 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 212,112, the health ministry said. (Reporting by Cristina Carlevaro, editing by Sabina Suzzi)