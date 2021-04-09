Italy reports 718 coronavirus deaths on Friday, 18,938 new cases

MILAN, April 9 (Reuters) - Italy reported 718 coronavirus-related deaths on Friday against 487 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 18,938 from 17,221 the day before.

Italy has registered 113,579 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the seventh-highest in the world. The country has reported 3.6 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 28,146 on Friday, down from 28,851 a day earlier.

There were 192 new admissions to intensive care units, down from 259 on Thursday. The total number of intensive care patients fell to 3,603 a previous 3,663.

Some 362,973 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 362,162, the health ministry said. (Reporting by Maria Pia Quaglia, editing by Sabina Suzzi)