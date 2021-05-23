Italy reports 72 coronavirus deaths on Sunday, 3,995 new cases

ROME, May 23 (Reuters) - Italy reported 72 coronavirus-related deaths on Sunday, down from 125 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections fell to 3,995 from 4,717.

The country has registered 125,225 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak began in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the seventh-highest in the world.

Italy has reported 4.19 million cases to date. (Reporting by Giulia Segreti; Editing by Alexander Smith)