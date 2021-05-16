Italy reports 93 coronavirus deaths on Sunday, 5,753 new cases

ROME, May 16 (Reuters) - Italy reported 93 coronavirus-related deaths on Sunday against 136 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections fell to 5,753 from 6,659.

The last time there were less than 100 deaths reported on a single day in Italy was Oct 23, 2020, when 91 people died.

Italy has registered 124,156 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the seventh-highest in the world. The country has reported 4.16 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 12,134 on Sunday, against 12,493 a day earlier.

There were 60 new admissions to intensive care units, against 63 on Saturday. The total number of intensive care patients fell to 1,779 from a previous 1,805.

Some 202,573 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 294,686, the health ministry said. (Editing by Crispian Balmer)