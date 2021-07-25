Italy reports seven more coronavirus deaths, 4,743 new infections

MILAN, July 25 (Reuters) - Italy reported seven coronavirus-related deaths on Sunday compared with five the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections fell to 4,743 from 5,140 on Saturday.

Italy has registered 127,949 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the eighth-highest in the world. (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes; Editing by Alison Williams)