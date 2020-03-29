Italy's power grid not at risk of blackout, Terna manager tells paper

ROME, March 29 (Reuters) - Italy’s power grid is not facing problems during the coronavirus emergency and there is no risk of a blackout, a top manager for network operator Terna said on Sunday.

“There are no problems on the electricity grid and we are not at risk of a blackout determined by the emergency situation linked to the coronavirus outbreak,” Giacomo Donnini, head of Development and Strategy for the group which manages the national grid, told daily la Repubblica in an interview on Sunday.

He explained that there was a significant fall in demand electricity but that “the system is capable of managing it”.

Electricity consumption is estimated to be down some 20%, the report added, due to the containment measures enforced since the outbreak of the infectious virus in February, which have included the shutting down industrial activity that is not deemed as essential.