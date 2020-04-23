Italy's Triboo starts sale of Chinese COVID-19 antibody tests

ROME, April 23 (Reuters) - Italy’s Triboo on Thursday said it had started the sale and distribution of antibody tests for Covid-19 produced by China’s pharmaceutical company SOBC Outdo Biotech.

Pharmaceutical firms are racing to develop tests that could tell whether people have had Covid-19 and authorities have been trying to set up broad-based testing systems as part of plans for a controlled return to work after weeks of lockdown.

The death toll in Italy since the coronavirus outbreak came to light on Feb 21 now stands at 25,085 - the second highest in the world after that of the United States - and the number of confirmed cases on Wednesday was 187,327.

Italy is likely to start easing its lockdown measures from May 4, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said on Tuesday. (Reporting by Giulia Segreti, editing by Gianluca Semeraro)