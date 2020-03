MILAN, March 15 (Reuters) - Italy recorded 368 new deaths from the COVID-19 outbreak on Sunday as the total rose to 1,809 from 1,441 a day earlier, the country’s civil protection authority said on Sunday.

The number of positive cases rose to 24,747 from 21,157 a day earlier as Europe’s worst outbreak of the deadly virus continued to expand. (Reporting by James Mackenzie; Editing by Alexander Smith)