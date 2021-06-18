Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Airlines

Italy imposes quarantine on UK visitors, opens door to USA, Canada, Japan and EU

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, June 18 (Reuters) - Italy has introduced a mandatory five-day quarantine for visitors from Britain, Health Minister Roberto Speranza said on Friday, as concerns grow over increasing cases of a highly contagious coronavirus variant.

At the same time, Italy is lifting curbs on travellers from the United States, Canada, Japan and other European Union states if they had a COVID-19 green pass, the minister wrote on Facebook. (Reporting by Angelo Amante; Editing by Crispian Balmer)

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up