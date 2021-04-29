Italy prolongs curbs on European travellers, imposes entry ban on Sri Lanka

ROME, April 29 (Reuters) - Italy on Thursday extended for 15 days COVID-19 restrictions already in place on travellers from other European countries, the health ministry said, adding that it had also imposed a ban on people coming from Sri Lanka.

People entering Italy from other European countries face five days of quarantine and mandatory testing both before arrival and at the end of their isolation period.

The government has already banned travel from India and Bangladesh because of fears of a surge of cases in the region. (Reporting by Angelo Amante, editing by Crispian Balmer)