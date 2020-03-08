No change to Italian govt bond auction schedule - treasury official

MILAN, March 8 (Reuters) - There will be no change to the schedule for Italian government bond auctions, a treasury official told Reuters on Sunday, after the government announced tougher restrictions for reducing the spread of coronavirus.

Italy, which has the second-largest public debt in the euro zone in proportion to its output, will offer 6.5 billion euros in 12-month bills on Wednesday, with medium and long-term bonds on sale on Thursday.

The management of Italy’s public debt will go on as usual, the treasury official said. (Reporting by Sara Rossi; writing by Francesca Landini; Editing by Kevin Liffey)