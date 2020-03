TUNIS, March 25 (Reuters) - Italy is lending Tunisia 50 million euros to help it tackle the coronavirus, a source in the Tunisian presidency and a source in the Tunisian central bank said on Wednesday.

Tunisia has confirmed 114 cases of the coronavirus, including four deaths and has put in place a lockdown to prevent it spreading further. (Reporting By Tarek Amara, writing by Angus McDowall; Editing by Jon Boyle)