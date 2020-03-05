CORRECTED-Munich-based worker at UniCredit unit HVB building tests positive for coronavirus

(Corrects to say contractor not UniCredit employee tested positive for coronavirus)

MILAN, March 5 (Reuters) - UniCredit’s German unit HVB said on Thursday a worker based at its Tucherpark site in Munich had tested positive for coronavirus, the third case of the illness reported at buildings of the Italian banking group.

HVB told all its employees who had been in contact with the person, an outside contractor, to self-quarantine for two weeks.

Last week, UniCredit said a Milan-based employee of the bank had tested positive for coronavirus, while another employee based in the northern city of Piacenza had also come down with the disease. (Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro, editing by Giulia Segreti)