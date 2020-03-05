Munich-based employee at UniCredit unit HVB tests positive for coronavirus

MILAN, March 5 (Reuters) - UniCredit’s German unit HVB said on Thursday one of its employees based in Munich at its Tucherpark site, had tested positive for coronavirus, the third case of the illness reported at the Italian lender.

HVB told all its employees who had been in contact with the person to self-quarantine for two weeks.

Last week UniCredit said a Milan-based employee of the bank had tested positive for coronavirus, while another employee based in the northern city of Piacenza had also come down with the disease. (Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro, editing by Giulia Segreti)