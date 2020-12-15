Italy hopes for EMA approval of Pfizer-BionNTech vaccine ahead of plan

FILE PHOTO: A healthcare worker prepares to administer a Pfizer/BioNTEch coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine at The Michener Institute, in Toronto, Canada December 14, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

ROME (Reuters) - Italy’s Health Minister on Tuesday said he hoped for the European Medicines Agency (EMA) to give its green light to the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine as soon as possible, in order to kick off vaccinations in Europe before the end of 2020.

“I hope that EMA, in compliance with all safety procedures, will be able to approve the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine ahead of schedule and that vaccinations can start as soon as possible in EU countries,” the minister said in a statement.

EMA has said it planned to decide on whether to approve the vaccine being developed by Pfizer-BioNTech by Dec. 29, and by Jan. 12 the shot being developed by Moderna.