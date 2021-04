FILE PHOTO: A healthcare worker holds a vial of the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine at a pop-up vaccination site operated by SOMOS Community Care during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in Manhattan in New York City, New York, U.S., January 29, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Segar

(Reuters) - Italy has held talks with several manufacturers about starting production of mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccines in the country, the Financial Times reported here.

Rome has discussed the domestic production of mRNA-based vaccines with Moderna Inc, Switzerland’s Novartis AG and Italy’s ReiThera, the report added, citing people familiar with the matter.