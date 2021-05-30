Italy reports 44 COVID-19 deaths on Sunday, 2,949 new cases

MILAN, May 30 (Reuters) - Italy reported 44 coronavirus-related deaths on Sunday, down from 83 the day before, and the daily tally of new infections fell to 2,949 from 3,351, the health ministry said.

Italy has registered 126,046 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the seventh-highest in the world. The country has reported 4.216 million cases to date. (Reporting by Valentina Za; Editing by Angus MacSwan)