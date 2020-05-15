Free movement across Italy to be allowed from June 3 -draft decree

ROME, May 15 (Reuters) - Italy is set to allow free travel across the country from June 3, according to a draft decree seen by Reuters on Friday, as the government moves to unwind the coronavirus lockdown and revive the battered economy.

Rigid restrictions were imposed on Italy in March in an effort to halt the disease and with the death rate now falling, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte is rolling back the curbs.

The draft decree, which could still be modified before it is approved, also said all travel within separate Italian regions would be allowed from May 18. (Reporting by Angelo Amante; Editing by Crispian Balmer)