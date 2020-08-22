Healthcare
August 22, 2020

Italy exceeds 1,000 daily coronavirus cases for first time since mid-May

1 Min Read

ROME, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Italy reported 1,071 new coronavirus infections in the past 24 hours, the health ministry said on Saturday, exceeding 1,000 cases in a day for the first time since May when the government eased its rigid lockdown measures.

Italy, one of Europe’s worst-hit countries, managed to contain the outbreak after a peak in deaths and cases between March and April. However, it has seen a steady increase in infections over the last month, with experts blaming gatherings of people associated with holidays and nightlife.

Last time the country recorded a higher figure was May 12, with 1,402 cases, six days before restaurants, bars and shops were allowed to reopen after a 10-week lockdown. (Reporting By Gavin Jones)

