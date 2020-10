FILE PHOTO: Passengers wearing protective face masks travel on a subway train as Italy adopts new restrictions aimed at curbing a surge in the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) infections, in Rome, Italy October 28, 2020. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

ROME (Reuters) - Italy registered 31,084 new coronavirus infections over the past 24 hours, the health ministry said on Friday, its highest daily tally since the start of the health crisis and up from the previous record of 26,831 posted on Thursday.

The ministry also reported 199 COVID-related deaths, compared with 217 the day before.