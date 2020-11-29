Italy reports 20,648 new coronavirus cases, 541 deaths in last 24 hours - health ministry

MILAN, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Italy reported 541 COVID-19-related deaths on Sunday, against 686 the day before, and 20,648 new infections, down from 26,323 on Saturday, the heath ministry said.

The first Western country hit by the virus, Italy has seen 54,904 COVID-19 fatalities since its outbreak emerged in February, the second highest toll in Europe after Britain. It has also registered 1.585 million cases to date. (Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro; editing by)