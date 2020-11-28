Italy reports 26,323 new coronavirus cases, 686 deaths - Health Ministry

MILAN, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Italy reported 686 COVID-19-related deaths on Saturday, against 827 the day before, and 26,323 new infections, down from 28,352 on Friday, the health ministry said.

Italy was the first Western country to be hit by the virus and has seen 54,363 COVID-19 fatalities since its outbreak emerged in February, the second highest toll in Europe after Britain. It has also registered 1.564 million cases.