Italy reports 33,979 new coronavirus cases in 24-hours, 546 deaths

People wearing protective masks walk along the principal shopping street of Via del Corso, as the number of people infected by the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues to rise, in Rome, Italy, November 14, 2020. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

ROME (Reuters) - Italy has registered 33,979 new coronavirus infections over the past 24 hours, the health ministry said on Sunday, down from 37,255 on Saturday.

The ministry also reported 546 COVID-related deaths, from 544 the day before.

There were 195,275 coronavirus swabs carried out in the past day, the ministry said, against a previous 227,695.

The northern region of Lombardy, centred on Italy’s financial capital Milan, remained the hardest hit area on Sunday, reporting 8,060 new cases against 8,129 on Saturday.