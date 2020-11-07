Italy reports daily record of 39,811 new COVID-19 cases, deaths decline

MILAN, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Italy has registered 39,811 new coronavirus infections over the past 24 hours, the health ministry said on Saturday, the country’s highest ever daily tally and up from 37,809 on Friday.

The ministry also reported 425 COVID-19 related deaths, down from 446 the day before.

A total of 41,063 people have now died because of COVID-19 in Italy, which has registered some 902,490 coronavirus infections since the start of its outbreak.

The northern region of Lombardy, centred on Italy’s business capital Milan, remained the hardest hit area, reporting 11,489 new cases on Saturday against 9,934 on Friday.

The neighbouring Piedmont region was the second-worst affected, chalking up 4,437 cases versus 4,878 the day before. (Reporting by Valentina Za; Editing by Catherine Evans)