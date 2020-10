FILE PHOTO: Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte arrives for the European Union leaders face-to-face summit in Brussels, Belgium October 16, 2020. REUTERS/Johanna Geron/Pool

MILANO (Reuters) - Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte will announce new measures on Sunday to counter a surge in coronavirus cases, his office said on Saturday.

Italy registered a record 10,925 new infections in 24 hours, the health ministry said on Saturday, up from the previous record of 10,010 cases posted on Friday.