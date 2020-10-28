Italy's daily coronavirus cases hit new record, infections in Lombardy soar

ROME, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Italy has registered 24,991 new coronavirus infections over the past 24 hours, the health ministry said on Wednesday, a record high and up from 21,994 on Tuesday as cases in the northern region of Lombardy surged.

The ministry also reported 205 COVID-related deaths compared with 221 the day before.

A total 37,905 people have now died in Italy because of coronavirus, while 589,766 cases of the disease have been registered to date.

The northern region of Lombardy, centred on Italy’s financial capital Milan, remained the hardest hit area, reporting 7,558 new cases on Wednesday against 5,035 on Tuesday. The neighbouring Piedmont region was the second-worst affected, chalking up 2,827 cases. (Editing by Crispian Balmer)