MILAN, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Italy reported 484 coronavirus-related deaths on Sunday, down from 649 the day before, while the daily tally of new infections also fell to 17,938 from 19,903.

There were 152,697 swabs carried out in the past 24 hours, well below a previous 196,439, the health ministry said. (Reporting by Valentina Za; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)