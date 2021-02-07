UPDATE 1-Italy reports 270 coronavirus deaths on Sunday

(Adds details)

MILAN, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Italy reported 270 coronavirus-related deaths on Sunday, down from 385 the day before, the health ministry said.

The daily tally of new infections fell to 11,641 from 13,442 on Saturday, it said.

Italy has recorded 91,273 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak in the country last February, the second-highest toll in Europe, behind Britain, and the sixth-highest in the world.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 19,266 on Sunday, down from 19,408 a day earlier. There were 105 new admissions to intensive care units.

Some 206,789 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day compared to 282,407 the previous day, the health ministry said.