Italy reports 274 coronavirus deaths, 9,630 new cases - health ministry

FILE PHOTO: A person receives a dose of the Moderna vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at the Music Auditorium in Rome, Italy, February 15, 2021. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

MILAN (Reuters) - Italy reported 274 coronavirus-related deaths on Monday against 232 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections fell to 9,630 from 13,452 the day before.

Some 170,672 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with 250,986 previously, the ministry said.

Italy has registered 95,992 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak began in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the sixth-highest in the world.

The country has reported 2.81 million cases to date and patients in hospital with COVID-19 in Italy, excluding those in intensive care, stood at 18,155 on Monday.

There were 162 new admissions to intensive care units. Intensive care patients totalled 2,118 on Monday.

When Italy’s second wave of the epidemic was accelerating quickly in the first half of November, hospital admissions were rising by about 1,000 per day, while intensive care occupancy was increasing by about 100 per day.