UPDATE 1-Brazil's Itau Unibanco says two employees test positive for coronavirus

SAO PAULO, March 11 (Reuters) - Brazil’s largest private-lender Itau Unibanco Holding SA said on Wednesday that two of its employees had tested positive for the new coronavirus.

The bank, which has 81,700 employees throughout Brazil, said in a statement that both employees are under treatment at home.

A source close to the bank said the cases had occurred in Sao Paulo and in Maceio, in the northeastern state of Alagoas. The bank declined to comment on the matter.

The Brazilian government said on Wednesday that the number of coronavirus cases nationwide had surged 52, up 18 from Tuesday.