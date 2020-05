LONDON, May 6 (Reuters) - ITV, Britain’s biggest free-to-air commercial broadcaster, said the coronavirus pandemic had hit advertising, with ad revenue last month down by 42%, and an uncertain outlook meant it could not give guidance for the rest of the year.

The company, which paused the majority of its studio productions in mid-March and has furloughed around 800 workers, said it had withdrawn its 2019 final dividend.