Ivory Coast requests debt suspension from creditors, Paris Club

ABIDJAN, June 16 (Reuters) - Ivory Coast has requested participation in an initiative that would enable it suspend it debt repayment in order spend more on health services and tackling the fallout of the novel coronavirus pandemic, the government said in a statement.

The government has sent a letter to its main bilateral creditors and the Paris Club and the amount of debt service eligible for suspension is 119 billion CFA ($205.45 million), the statement dated June 15 said.