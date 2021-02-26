Ivory Coast to be second country to receive COVID-19 vaccines from COVAX scheme

ABIDJAN (Reuters) - Ivory Coast was due to receive a shipment of COVID-19 vaccines from the sharing facility COVAX on Friday, becoming the second country to benefit from a programme meant to ensure fairer distribution amid a global scramble.

A plane carrying 504,000 doses was expected to touch down in the commercial capital Abidjan from 10:00am local time, according to the GAVI vaccines alliance, the World Health Organization and other partners in the scheme.

By the end of this year, COVAX plans to deliver nearly 2 billion doses to over 90 low and middle-income countries, hoping to even a playing field that has seen wealthier nations vaccinate millions while comparatively few have received shots in poorer parts of the world.

The first batch was delivered to Ivory Coast’s West African neighbour Ghana on Wednesday.