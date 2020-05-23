Jaguar seeks state loan as coronavirus pandemic takes toll- Sky News

May 23 (Reuters) - Jaguar Land Rover is in talks with the British government about a request for temporary state funding of more than 1 billion pounds ($1.22 billion), Sky News reported bit.ly/3gqvegi on Saturday.

The loan request had been lodged with the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, the Sky News report said, citing a source close to Jaguar Land Rover, whose parent company is Tata Motors.

“The claim is inaccurate and speculative,” Jaguar Land Rover said in an emailed statement to Reuters. The statement said the company was in “regular discussion with government on a whole range of matters and the content of our private discussions remains confidential.”