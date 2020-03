TOKYO, March 27 (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Friday a lockdown of Tokyo would have a severe impact on the economy given its huge population and the key role it plays as the centre of the country.

“For now, I don’t think we need to call a state of emergency. But it’s very important to respond appropriately since the Tokyo metropolitan area has a huge population,” Abe told parliament. (Reporting by Leika Kihara)