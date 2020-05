TOKYO, May 1 (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said he would review the state of emergency over the coronavirus epidemic on May 4, and was leaning towards extending it by roughly a month.

The medical situation remained tough and further cooperation by citizens was needed, he said, adding that the final decision would depend on the situation in different regions of the country. (Reporting by Elaine Lies; editing by John Stonestreet)