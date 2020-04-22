Japan to block foreign acquisitions of drug and ventilator makers - Nikkei

TOKYO, April 22 (Reuters) - Japan plans to block foreign companies from acquiring domestic drug and medical equipment makers, to protect access to medicine and ventilators which have proven critical amid the coronavirus outbreak, a media report said on Wednesday.

The Japanese government will add companies that specialise in vaccines, medicine and advanced medical equipment to its list of businesses deemed critical to national security, the Nikkei financial daily said. (Reporting by Ritsuko Ando; Editing by Andrew Heavens)