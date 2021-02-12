Japan's Aeon says to offer shopping malls nationwide for COVID-19 vaccinations

FILE PHOTO: A shopper wearing a protective mask pushes a shopping cart at Japan's supermarket group Aeon's shopping mall as the mall reopens amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Chiba, Japan May 28, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese retail group Aeon Co Ltd said it will offer its shopping malls throughout the country for COVID-19 vaccinations in response to a government request.

Details including starting dates were undecided, a spokesman said.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has said vaccinations would begin from the middle of next week, starting with some 10,000 health workers. The government hopes to secure enough supplies for the whole population by mid-year.