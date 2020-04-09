Central Japanese prefecture to declare state of emergency

April 9 (Reuters) - The governor of central Japan’s Aichi, which includes the city of Nagoya and also hosts Toyota Motor Corp, on Thursday said he would declare a state of emergency for his prefecture the following day.

Hideaki Omura made the announcement two days after Prime Minister Shinzo Abe formally imposed a state of emergency on Tokyo and six other parts of the country.

Aichi was not included in the emergency despite having the fifth-highest number of infections among Japan’s prefectures, data from public broadcaster NHK shows.

Omura told a news conference that his prefecture had been in talks with the central government and was making preparations towards being included.

The central government will respond “swiftly,” he said. (Reporting by Elaine Lies; Editing by Chris Gallagher)