UPDATE 1-JAL to cut 1,468 domestic flights, ANA reduces North America, Europe routes

TOKYO, March 13 (Reuters) - Japan Airlines Co said on Friday it will cut 1,468 flights on 60 domestic routes because the coronavirus had dented demand, while rival ANA Holdings, reduced flights to North America and Europe for the first time since the outbreak began.

Japan Airlines said in a news release that it will implement the cuts from March 20 to at least until March 28, citing a drop in demand due to cancellations and delays of sporting and cultural events.

ANA, which is part of the Star Alliance airline group, will suspend flights from Japan to Los Angeles and San Jose and reduce operations to other cities in North America from Monday, it said on its website. There will also be fewer flights to European destinations including France, Germany and Belgium. (Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim and Tim Kelly; Editing by Himani Sarkar and Kim Coghill)