TOKYO, March 30 (Reuters) - A top Japanese doctor on Monday called on Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to issue an emergency decree to fight the coronavirus before it was too late.

“If we wait until an explosive increase in infections before declaring an emergency, it will be too late,” Satoshi Kamayachi, an executive board member of the Japan Medical Association, told a news conference, in comments carried by broadcaster Nippon Television. (Reporting by David Dolan Editing by William Mallard)