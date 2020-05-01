Japan April domestic auto sales slump nearly 30% as virus saps demand

TOKYO, May 1 (Reuters) - Japanese auto sales fell 28.6% in April from the same period a year ago, industry data showed on Friday, as vehicle purchases dropped after a state of emergency was called earlier in the month due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The data is the latest indicator to show the widening impact of the virus on the world’s third-largest economy. Sales totalled 270,393 vehicles last month, data from the Japan Automobile Dealers Association and an association representing dealers of so-called “kei” mini cars showed.

That compared to sales of 378,687 vehicles in the same period a year earlier.

Most cars sold in Japan are produced domestically. (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)