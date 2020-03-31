Japanese companies seek funding as coronavirus spreads -MUFG banker

TOKYO, April 1 (Reuters) - Japan’s biggest bank has seen a surge in companies seeking funding due to the escalating coronavirus outbreak, with some 1,000 companies already asking for financing, the head of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group’s core unit said.

Kanetsugu Mike also said he doesn’t see the outbreak as a financial crisis and that economic activity is likely to recover once the outbreak ends. Mike takes over as head of Japan’s banking lobby from April 1.

His comments are some of the clearest yet on the impact of the coronavirus for companies in the world’s third-largest economy, showing how cash flow is increasingly a problem for many firms.

“Corporate funding needs are rising. We have to swiftly meet the demand because their sales might vanish in some cases, not decrease gradually,” Mike told Reuters in an interview embargoed until Wednesday.

Policymakers are particularly worried about the impact on small and medium-sized firms as the crisis threatens to wipe out consumer demand. Bigger firms are also feeling the strain.

Toyota Motor Corp, Japan’s biggest company by revenue and market value, has sought a credit line totalling 1 trillion yen, Kyodo reported.

Airline operator ANA Holdings is considering a loan of around 100 billion yen ($927 million), Reuters reported last week, citing sources familiar with the matter.

“Until the coronavirus situation comes to an end, the banking sector will make all possible efforts for financial facilitation along with the government’s policies,” Mike said. ($1 = 107.8900 yen) (Reporting by Takashi Umekawa and Takaya Yamaguchi; Editing by David Dolan and Louise Heavens)