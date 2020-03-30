Japan surveying banks on preparedness for state of emergency, two sources say

TOKYO, March 30 (Reuters) - Japan is conducting a survey on how prepared financial institutions are in case the government declares a state of emergency to contain the coronavirus outbreak, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said on Monday.

The Financial Services Agency (FSA) sent a survey on Monday to Japanese mega-banks, major life and non-life insurers seeking information on which operations they can continue in case a state of emergency is declared, the sources said.

The survey also asks financial institutions how such a declaration could disrupt their operations and the impact it could have on customers, the sources said on condition of anonymity as they were not authorised to speak publicly. (Reporting by Takahiko Wada, writing by Leika Kihara; Editing by David Dolan)