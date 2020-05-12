BOJ ready to ease policy further to combat pandemic fallout -Kuroda

TOKYO, May 12 (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Tuesday the central bank would ease monetary policy further without hesitation if needed, with a close eye on developments surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.

“Japan’s economy is likely to remain in a severe state. Price moves will be weak,” Kuroda told parliament, adding that the economic outlook was “highly uncertain” and reliant on when the pandemic will be contained. (Reporting by Leika Kihara Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)