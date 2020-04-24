Japan finmin says not in talks with BOJ over bond buying cap

TOKYO, April 24 (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan and the Ministry of Finance are not discussing now whether to ditch the central bank’s cap on its annual bond purchases in a bid to avert the coronavirus economic downturn, Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Friday.

Aso told reporters after a cabinet meeting that nothing has been decided when asked about media reports that the BOJ would discuss scrapping its cap on government bond purchases at its next policy meeting next Monday.

The central bank and the finance ministry would closely coordinate with each other on monetary policy, Aso said, adding that he cannot say whether it is right or wrong for the central bank to cap government bond purchases. (Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Himani Sarkar)