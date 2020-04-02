Japan investors see room for extra bond issuance of some 16.9 trln yen in FY2020

TOKYO, April 2 (Reuters) - Major Japanese investors saw room for additional government bond issuance of around 16.9 trillion yen in the new fiscal year from April to fund the cost of stimulus measures to respond to the coronavirus, a finance ministry official said on Thursday.

The increase would be equivalent to the additional JGBs that Japan issued to battle the last financial crisis in the wake of the 2008 collapse of Lehman Brothers, the official told reporters. (Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Alex Richardson)