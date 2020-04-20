Japan to boost JGB issuance to $1.4 trln this FY to fund virus stimulus -draft

TOKYO, April 20 (Reuters) - Japan will raise the market issuance of government bonds by more than 5 trillion yen to close to 153 trillion yen ($1.42 trillion) in the fiscal year to March 2021 to fund stimulus to ease the coronavirus pain, a draft obtained by Reuters showed.

The boost to JGB issuance comes as the government is set to revise up the size of its stimulus due to the expansion of a cash payouts scheme to support citizens hit by the coronavirus fallout. ($1 = 107.7800 yen) (Reporting by Takaya Yamaguchi; Writing by Tetsushi Kajimoto Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)