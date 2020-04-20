Japan to issue extra bonds worth $240 bln to fund coronavirus stimulus budget - draft

TOKYO, April 20 (Reuters) - Japan’s government is set to issue extra bonds worth 25.6914 trillion yen ($238.24 billion) to fund a supplementary budget for stimulus measures to ease the pain from the coronavirus outbreak, a government draft obtained by Reuters found.

The amount of new borrowing will be pushed up from 16.8 trillion yen initially planned, after an expansion of a cash payouts programme to support households, the draft showed.